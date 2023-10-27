Maple Grove stunned third-seeded White Bear Lake 2-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A girls soccer state tournament Thursday at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina.

The unseeded Crimson withstood early pressure from the Bears. Crimson goalkeeper Diana Park made two saves early and saw a free kick from 25 yards out hit the crossbar. Park finished the game with four saves.

"I was telling myself to calm down because I get really anxious. I just tried to calm down," Park said.

The Crimson (9-6-4) broke through with their first shot on goal at the 21:11 mark. Jessica Lee made it count with a perfectly placed shot into the upper right corner of the net. The Crimson extended the lead 4:51 later on a shot from Keira Gill. Park said those goals relieved her and her team but didn't relax them.

"We knew we still had a whole game to play," she said.

The Bears (14-4-2) got their goal when Jenna Maloy's shot deflected past the Crimson goalkeeper with 2:37 left in the first half.

The rain that started just before the opening kick and lasted throughout the game made play difficult. Players often could not hit the ball cleanly on passes or shots, and footwork was affected. Offense was hampered, but it wasn't exactly an advantage for goaltenders, either.

"I had to keep my eye on the ball the whole time," Park said.

Class 2A

Totino-Grace 4, Alexandria 0: Senior Margeaux Voorhees and sophomore Elisabeth Thompson scored on headers off corner kicks in the opening 30 minutes as the Eagles (9-8-2) scored three first-half goals in a victory over the Cardinals (15-2-3). Sophomore Zaley Streeper and senior Olivia Schroeder also scored for Totino-Grace.

Holy Angels 7, Zimmerman 2: The No. 2 Stars (18-1-1) scored three goals in four-minute span early in the first half and blitzed the No. 9 Thunder (13-4-2). Junior defender Briarleigh Dahl opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and then came goals by senior forward Audrey Garton in the 13th minute and junior midfielder Matigann Vixayvong in the 15th minute. Senior forward Maya Aylward made it 4-0 before halftime. Garton added two second-half goals to complete her hat trick. Junior forward Eli Mejia Quintanilla completed the Stars' scoring. Senior midfielder Sarah Larson scored both goals for Zimmerman.

Class 1A

Providence Academy 9, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1: Sophomore forward Maddyn Greenway had a hat trick and one assist as the co-No. 1 Lions (17-1-1) scored seven first-half goals in overwhelming the Wildcats (10-7-1). Senior forward Avery Lampe chipped in two goals in the early onslaught. Sophomore midfielder Anabelle Alber, junior forward Caroline Stephenson, sophomore forward Lydia Grajczyk and junior midfielder Tatum Janezich also scored for the Lions. The Wildcats avoided being shut out on sophomore midfielder Olivia Wiggins' goal late in the second half.

St. Paul Academy 1, Esko 1 (St. Paul Academy wins shootout 5-2): The No. 10 Spartans (10-6-4) converted all five penalty kicks in a shootout to down the No. 9 Eskomos (13-3-3). Sophomore Clare Ryan Bradley, who scored the game-tying goal in the 45th minute, converted the final shot in the shootout for the Spartans. Esko sophomore midfielder Britta Koski opened the scoring in the third minute.