All About Alex Kirilloff

Age: 23 (born Nov. 9, 1997, in Pittsburgh).

Size: 6-2, 215. Bats and throws lefthanded.

Position: Outfield, although in 279 minor league games he has played 35 at first base.

Drafted: First round, 15th overall by the Twins in 2016.

High school: Home-schooled with an online charter school but played at Plum (Pa.) High School.

Minor leagues: Was Appalachian League MVP in 2016, but missed all of 2017 because of Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery. In Class A in 2018 he hit 20 home runs and drove in 101 runs, hitting .348 in 130 games. A wrist injury limited him in 2019 at Class AA Pensacola, where he had nine homers in 94 games.

Last season: Spent the entire regular season with the practice squad in St. Paul, then was called up for the second playoff game against Houston and went 1-for-4.