Dr. Julie Sullivan
Hometown: Gainesville, Fla.
Education: University of Florida (bachelor’s degree in accounting, master’s in taxation, Ph.D. in business)
Before St. Thomas: Executive vice president and provost, University of San Diego (2005-13); professor of business and accounting, University of California-San Diego (2003-05) and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1987-2003)
Family: Husband, Bob; four grown children
Hobbies: Outdoor recreation, including biking, water skiing and snow skiing, and travel. Sullivan also is “a huge sports fan’’ with a Florida-grown love of football.
Rachel Blount
