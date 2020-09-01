Dr. Julie Sullivan

Hometown: Gainesville, Fla.

Education: University of Florida (bachelor’s degree in accounting, master’s in taxation, Ph.D. in business)

Before St. Thomas: Executive vice president and provost, University of San Diego (2005-13); professor of business and accounting, University of California-San Diego (2003-05) and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1987-2003)

Family: Husband, Bob; four grown children

Hobbies: Outdoor recreation, including biking, water skiing and snow skiing, and travel. Sullivan also is “a huge sports fan’’ with a Florida-grown love of football.

Rachel Blount