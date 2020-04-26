Vikings draft class of 2020

JUSTIN JEFFERSON WR LOUISIANA STATE

Round 1 (22nd overall)

Tied for the FBS lead with 111 catches as the Tigers won the national championship. The fifth first-round receiver taken by the Vikings in the past two decades — the others were Troy Williamson, Percy Harvin, Cordarrelle Patterson and Laquon Treadwell. At 6-1 and 202 pounds, he was taken with a pick the Vikings got for trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo.

JEFF GLADNEY CB TEXAS CHRISTIAN

Round 1 (31st overall)

The Vikings dropped back in the first round after a trade with San Francisco and still got a coveted corner. The 5-10, 191-pounder had one interception last season but is known for his tough play. He’s at a position of need for the Vikings, so Gladney will likely have to step in as a rookie starter.

EZRA CLEVELAND T BOISE STATE

ROUND 2 (58TH OVERALL)

Cleveland is 6-6 and 311 pounds. The Vikings feel he will have to get stronger, but he figures to compete for a starting spot at tackle. He started his final 40 games at Boise State, which runs a similar offensive scheme to the Vikings.

CAMERON DANTZLER CB MISSISSIPPI STATE

Round 3 (89th overall)

One of five defensive backs taken in the draft by the Vikings, The 6-2, 188-pound Dantzler had five interceptions in 22 starts and comes with the reputation as a willing tackler.

D.J. WONNUM DE SOUTH CAROLINA

Round 4 (117th overall)

Wonnum (6-5, 258 pounds) has the prototypical build — long-limbed and athletic — the Vikings seek at defensive end, but he’s a bit of a tweener, having played as a stand-up and hand-down edge rusher.

JAMES LYNCH DT BAYLOR

Round 4 (130th overall)

Lynch (6-4, 289 pounds) says his “natural position” is as a three-technique defensive tackle, which Vikings coaches might decide is his best fit. He had 13½ sacks for the Bears last fall.

TROY DYE LB OREGON

Round 4 (132nd overall)

Dye (6-3, 231 pounds) was a tackling machine as an inside linebacker for the Ducks with sideline-to-sideline range. A thinner frame means Dye could begin as a 4-3 outside linebacker.

HARRISON HAND CB TEMPLE

Round 5 (169th overall)

Hand (5-11, 197 pounds) was an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a true freshman for Baylor before transferring to Temple for family reasons. He could be an outside corner or safety.

K.J. OSBORN WR MIAMI (FLA.)

Round 5 (176th overall)

Osborn (5-11, 203 pounds) transferred from the University of Buffalo to the Hurricanes, where he led Miami in receiving with 50 catches for 547 yards while handling kickoff and punt returns.

BLAKE BRANDEL T OREGON STATE

Round 6 (203rd overall)

Brandel (6-7, 307 pounds) is a “likely tackle-to-guard prospect because of his lack of length and consistency in pass pro[tection],” per his NFL draft bio. Started 48 games at left or right tackle.

Josh Metellus S Michigan

Round 6 (205th overall)

Metellus (5-11, 209 pounds) was voted All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches after 74 tackles — four for a loss — and two picks last fall. He has played nearly every position, including corner at the Senior Bowl.

Kenny Willekes DE Michigan State

Round 7 (225th overall)

Willekes (6-3, 264 pounds) is a former walk-on who became a leader for the Spartans defense. He led Michigan State in tackles for losses for three seasons. A broken fibula in 2018 prevented him from declaring early.

Nate Stanley QB Iowa

Round 7 (244th overall)

Stanley (6-4, 235 pounds) was an efficient leader for the Hawkeyes, throwing 68 touchdowns to 23 interceptions over the past three seasons. The Vikings last picked a passer in the late rounds in 2008, taking John David Booty.

BRIAN COLE II S MISSISSIPPI STATE

Round 7 (249th overall)

Cole (6-2, 213 pounds) rejoins Dantzler, his college teammate, in the pros. Cole had 7½ tackles for a loss, two sacks and a pick in a hybrid role with the Bulldogs.

KYLE HINTON G WASHBURN

Round 7 (253rd overall)

Hinton (6-2, 295 pounds) was also a decorated track-and-field thrower at Division II Washburn, where he started at left tackle but was announced by the Vikings as a guard.

Andrew Krammer