Computer help

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center in Minneapolis offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Help provide 1:1 support to adults learning basic computer skills, offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, and tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekday mornings or afternoon shifts. Must be proficient at Microsoft Word and internet. ppl-inc.org

Sort donations

Assist Neighborhood House in St. Paul by bagging groceries, sort and organize donations and stock shelves. Weekdays. neighb.org.

Be a friend

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. One will be matched with a volunteer to meet about once a month for fun activities. West metro locations. hammer.org.

Donate blood

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. Takes 1 1/2 hours per visit. Must meet eligibility requirements; call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org.

Help in a storm

Provide critical services to ensure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota, and even the country to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org.

Mentor a kid

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children 5-16 living in Dakota County who need a positive role model. The program connects volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children to spend 1-4 hours a week doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org.

Serve a meal

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. You may be asked to help with some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org.

Hospice respite

Help Moments Hospice give a family respite by coming into the home and spending time with the patient. Activities can include reading aloud, sitting quietly, watching a movie, baking some cookies, playing a game, writing cards, feeding birds, folding some laundry, planting a window box or saying prayers. Patients in numerous locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. momentshospice.com.

Rescue food

Assist PRISM's food shelf in Golden Valley using PRISM's vehicle. Pick up donated food from west metro stores. Must have valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload the vehicle (30-plus lbs). Mornings and afternoons. prismmpls.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.