Georgia safety Darius Green committed to the Gophers on Wednesday.
He announced his decision on Twitter, becoming the 10th player to choose the Gophers during the coronavirus pandemic, when recruiting travel is prohibited.
Green is a 6-foot, 190-pound Covington, Ga., native out of Newton High School. He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, and held offers from programs such as Indiana, Maryland and Georgia Tech.
This puts the Gophers 2021 class at 15 members. 247Sports.com ranks it as the ninth-best class in the nation and third in the Big Ten.
