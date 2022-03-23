General Mills reported a $660 million profit in the quarter that ended Feb. 27, an 11% increase over the year before.

That comes despite "historic levels" of input cost inflation and continued supply chain backlogs, chief executive Jeff Harmening said in prepared remarks Wednesday.

"We are executing well in an operating environment that remains as volatile as ever," he said. "With confidence in our plans and positive momentum on our business, we are raising our full-year outlook on net sales, operating profit and (earnings per share)."

Total sales were flat, at $4.5 billion, compared to the December-February quarter a year before. Organic sales, which do not include impacts from acquisitions, were up 4%.

The jump in profit, which beat Wall Street estimates, was attributed largely to a lower adjusted tax rate and interest expenses.

Higher prices the company has passed on to consumers were offset by a decline in sale volumes.

"Higher supply chain costs and lower volume outstripped our pricing and productivity efforts," Harmening said. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to taking the necessary actions to address rising costs and protect our bottom line."