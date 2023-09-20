General Mills was quick to raise prices in response to inflation and kept many products on shelves in the face of supply chain issues — all of which led to red-hot profits a year ago.

Now the competition has caught up, eroding the company's market share in its largest business, North American retail.

"We expect our market share to improve as we move through the year and get beyond the more challenging comparisons," Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce said in prepared remarks Wednesday.

The Golden Valley-based company saw profits slip 18%, to $673 million, in its most recent quarter that ended in August. Adjusted earnings beat Wall Street expectations, sending General Mills stock up slightly in pre-market trading Wednesday morning.

The company's share price has fallen more than 21% since the start of the year.

Sales for the first fiscal quarter rose 4% from a year ago to reach $4.9 billion.

Chief Executive Jeff Harmening said consumers are "resilient but increasingly cautious."

"We'll continue to compete effectively by leveraging remarkable brand building, innovation and advantaged capabilities to win with a changing consumer," he said.

General Mills reaffirmed its guidance for the year ahead and expects sales to grow 3-4%.

This story will be updated.