A garbage truck driver was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly before noon Wednesday along Interstate 90 east of Austin, Minn., the State Patrol said.
Dean A. Sinnwell, 53, of Rochester, was heading west on the interstate, drove onto the median and rolled over, the patrol said.
The patrol said that Sinnwell did not have on a seat belt.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota Zoo's missing owl that died was likely hit by vehicle
Gladys, the Eurasian eagle owl that died after escaping from the Minnesota Zoo, was likely hit by a car, zoo officials said this week."Based on…
Nation
Spending $153, Edward Durr ousts NJ Senate leader Sweeney
New Jersey's longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney, lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent less than $200 on the race and leaving his party reeling.
Coronavirus
How to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids in Minnesota
Minnesota sites gear up to administer vaccines to children ages 5 to 11.
Nation
Afghan girls, faraway relatives worry over dreams disrupted
From her home in Illinois, Asma Yawari has built a relationship with her younger cousin in Afghanistan that's made the geographic distance between the two teenagers' worlds seem, well, not quite so distant.
Local
Man accused of killing mother in Antigo found in Burlington
A man charged with killing his mother in Antigo has been arrested in southern Wisconsin, according to police.