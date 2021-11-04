A garbage truck driver was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly before noon Wednesday along Interstate 90 east of Austin, Minn., the State Patrol said.

Dean A. Sinnwell, 53, of Rochester, was heading west on the interstate, drove onto the median and rolled over, the patrol said.

The patrol said that Sinnwell did not have on a seat belt.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482