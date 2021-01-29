7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia • FSN, 830-AM

Russell's return uncertain

Wolves update: D'Angelo Russell has missed the past three games for the Wolves, the past two because of a bruised right quad. He is listed as questionable for Friday's game. Coach Ryan Saunders said Russell was able to practice fully on Tuesday. Jarrett Culver will miss his second consecutive game because of a left ankle sprain. Karl-Anthony Towns and Juancho Hernangomez remain out because of COVID protocols. … Jarred Vanderbilt has started the past six games for the Wolves and since entering the starting lineup has averaged nine points, 6.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.2 blocks per game. … Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 25 points against Golden State on Wednesday, the second-highest point total of his career.

76ers update: Philadelphia is coming off a 107-106 win over the Lakers on Wednesday and has the best record in the Eastern Conference at 13-6. Joel Embiid had 28 points while Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Embiid is averaging a career-high 27.7 points per game … Among players taking at least four three-point shots per game, 76ers guard Seth Curry has the second-highest percentage at .509. Curry is averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game. … The 76ers have the fifth-best defensive efficiency in the league in allowing 107.4 points per 100 possessions. … Philadelphia leads the league in fast-break points at 16.6 per game.

CHRIS HINES