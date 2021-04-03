7 p.m. at Philadelphia • Ch. 23, 830-AM

Road hasn't been kind to Wolves

Wolves preview: The Timberwolves fell to 5-20 on the road with Friday night's loss at Memphis. They are 1-8 playing at Eastern Conference teams, the lone victory coming over Toronto on Feb. 14 in Tampa, Fla. … The Wolves are 5-25 in games in which they are outrebounded; they entered Friday 22nd in the league in rebounds per game (43.1). … G Anthony Edwards leads rookie scorers at 17.4 points per game . … G D'Angelo Russell (knee surgery) is out and G Ricky Rubio (back spasms) is questionable.

76ers preview: At 33-15, Philadelphia is a half-game behind first-place Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference. … Four-time All-Star C Joel Embiid is averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds, but he missed Thursday's victory in Cleveland because of a knee injury. … G George Hill (thumb) is out. … The Sixers were 4-2 on their road trip. … F Tobias Harris averages 20.5 ppg. … G Ben Simmons averages 7.4 assists.

Jerry Zgoda