8 p.m. at Arizona • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild hoping desert success continues

Preview: This is the final regular-season meeting between the teams. The Wild is 11-3-1 in its past 15 games at Arizona, including Monday's 5-2 victory. What helped in that victory was the power play, which scored twice. Overall, the Wild's power play leads the NHL in power-play goals (20) and effectiveness (30.8 %) since March 10.

Players to watch: Wild RW Nick Bonino has eight points during a four-game point streak that is tied for the longest of his career. LW Kevin Fiala is coming off his fifth multipoint game of the season, recording a goal and assist Monday vs. the Coyotes. … Arizona D Alex Goligoski has a goal in each of his past two games. D Jakob Chychrun has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak.

Numbers: Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov's 18 goals are tied with Marian Gaborik for the most in a season by a Wild rookie. RW Marcus Johansson has five power-play points in his past five games. … Arizona LW Clayton Keller has a point in eight of his past nine home games. The Coyotes doled out a season-high 45 hits in Monday's game.

Injuries: Wild RW Nick Bjugstad (upper body) has missed the past seven games. Coyotes D Jordan Gross (lower body) and C Tyler Pitlick (lower body) are out.

Sarah McLellan