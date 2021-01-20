7 p.m. vs. Magic • FSN, 830-AM

Teams significantly shorthanded

Wolves update: The Wolves will still be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio as they are still in the NBA's COVID protocols. Towns announced he tested positive on Friday and must isolate for at least 10 days while Hernangomez is isolating for 10 days as well. … Josh Okogie is listed as probable because of a left hamstring strain, but he played Monday against Atlanta. … The Wolves lost twice last season to the Magic, each time by double digits. … In his past three games, D'Angelo Russell is averaging 27.7 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 43% from three-point range. He's also averaging 2.3 steals over that stretch. … Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid got the start Monday against Atlanta with Towns and Hernangomez out. Ed Davis, who had been starting at center with Towns out, came off the bench.

Magic update: Orlando has a number of injuries: Al-Farouq Aminu, Mo Bamba, Chuma Okeke, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are all listed as out. Evan Fournier is listed as questionable. The Magic will still have their three top scorers available in Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross and Aaron Gordon. With Gordon and Vucevic, the Magic have the fourth-best defensive rebounding percentage in the league at .76. They also have the fourth-best turnover rate in the league at .132. … Rookie Cole Anthony is averaging 10.1 points per game but is shooting just 32% from the field, 22% from three-point range.

CHRIS HINE