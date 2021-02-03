7:30 p.m. at San Antonio • FSN, 830-AM

Towns not yet ready

Wolves update: Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as out and Juancho Hernangomez questionable on the Timberwolves' injury report; both were at Monday's game in Cleveland to start this five-game road trip. Naz Reid is probable because of a right wrist sprain and D'Angelo Russell is questionable because of a right quad contusion; both played Monday. Jarrett Culver (sprained left ankle) is out. … The Wolves and Spurs split a back-to-back set of games at Target Center in January with the Wolves ending a seven-game losing streak with a 96-88 victory on Jan. 10. … Malik Beasley continued his uneven play on the road by shooting 5-for-14 against Cleveland, a night that included an 0-for-6 performance from three-point range. Beasley is shooting 51% at home and 36% on the road.

Spurs update: San Antonio is second in the league in midrange shots attempted at 18 per game. They hit 48% of them, which is also second overall. LaMarcus Aldridge is fourth with 5.8 attempts per game (hitting 55% of them) while DeMar DeRozan takes 3.4 (48.4%). … The Spurs are No. 1 in turnover percentage and give the ball away on only 11% of possessions. They also commit the fewest fouls of any team (17.3 per game). … DeRozan is averaging a career high 6.6 assists per game. … Second-year player Keldon Johnson has scored in double figures in his past 11 games.

Chris Hine