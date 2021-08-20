Saturday, 2:30 p.m. vs. Sporting Kansas City • ESPN, 1500-AM

Loons update: The teams meet for the first time since the Loons defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-0 last December in the playoffs. It was the first time the Loons have scored three goals against Sporting. Minnesota United (7-6-6), which is tied for fifth place in the Western Conference standings, played San Jose to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in San Jose. ... Midfielder Wil Trapp, whose first goal as a Loon was the equalizer against San Jose, was named to the MLS team of the week.

Sporting Kansas City update: Sporting KC (11-4-5), which trails Western Conference-leading Seattle by one point, has 38 points through 20 matches, equaling its best mark ever at this stage of a season. Sporting is coming off a 1-1 draw with Portland at home on Wednesday. ... F Daniel Salloi has been involved in an MLS-high 18 goals this season (12 goals, six assists). He has scored (three) or assisted (two) on five of Sporting's past six goals. He scored the tying goal Wednesday in the 92nd minute.

Injuries: Loons forward Franco Fragapane (thigh), midfielders Niko Hansen (hamstring) and Robin Lod (calf) and GK Dayne St. Clair (health and safety protocols) are out. Midfielders Jacori Hayes (hamstring) and Jan Gregus (ankle) are questionable. For Sporting KC, defenders Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) and Nicolas Isimal-Minn (hamstring) are out. Forward Khiry Shelton (abdomen) is questionable.