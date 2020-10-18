7 p.m. vs. Houston • FSN, 1500-AM

Stops and starts bring familiar opponent

Preview: Houston comes to Allianz Field on Sunday after the Loons already have traveled there twice in this restarted MLS regular season. The Loons are aimed to play again after last Sunday’s game at FC Dallas and Wednesday’s home game against Chicago both were postponed because of coronavirus testing. The Dynamo is 1-5-4 on the road and 4-7-7 overall while the Loons are 3-1-1 at home and 6-5-5 overall. They’ve earned only two points in six games at Houston while the Dynamo has earned one point in three trips to Minnesota. … Loons coach Adrian Heath said discussions between his team, injured Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla, his agents and his Argentina team that has loaned him out are proceeding toward surgery on Amarilla’s ankle in the United States. That essentially would end his one-year loan to the club. … Loons defender Michael Boxall will be suspended for a game after his next yellow card.

Injuries: The Loons list Amarilla, D Ike Opara (undisclosed) and GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery) as out, and GK Greg Ranjitsingh (knee) as questionable. Houston lists F Michael Salazar (knee) as out.

JERRY ZGODA