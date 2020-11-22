6:30 p.m. vs. Colorado • ESPN, 1500-AM

International players expected back

Preview: The Loons expect starters Robin Lod, Jan Gregus and Romain Metanire as well as former Colorado striker Kei Kamara available to play, provided all four test negative for coronavirus Saturday after having returned from playing overseas with their national teams. Colorado expects to have Chile national team player Diego Rubio. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed the guys come back COVID-free so they’re available for the weekend,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. … The teams played to a 2-2 draw at the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando in July and the Loons won 2-1 at Allianz Field on Oct. 28, when Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar inadvertently headed Ethan Finlay’s cross into his own goal in the 89th minute. That was the Rapids’ second game back after they didn’t play for a month because of a COVID-19 outbreak. They won their final three games after that, including victories over high-seeded Western teams Seattle and Portland. Colorado also is 5-3-1 on the road.

Injuries: Loons D Ike Opara (undisclosed), F Luis Amarilla (ankle surgery) and GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery) are out for the season. Colorado lists D Kortne Ford as not medically cleared to play.

JERRY ZGODA