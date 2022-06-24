7 p.m. at Inter Miami CF * BSN, The CW – Twin Cities * 1500 ESPN.

Preview

The first meeting between Minnesota United and 2020 MLS expansion entry Inter Miami CF takes place at DRV PNK Stadium. The Loons are 5-7-3, 11th in the Western Conference with 18 points. Miami, co-owned by former Premier League and international star David Beckham, has an identical 5-7-3 record and is 10th in the East. ... Miami is 4-2-2 at home, and Minnesota is 2-4-1 on the road. ... The teams' season statistics are strikingly similar, with one notable exception: Miami has a goal differential of minus-9 (15 goals scored, 24 allowed), and the Loons' differential is minus-1 (16 and 17). ... Minnesota hasn't scored more than two goals in an MLS game since April 23. ... The Loons, according to reports, are in the process of moving F Adrien Hunou back to his native France and to Ligue 1's Angers club. Hunou is Minnesota's highest-paid player with a $2.68 million salary for 2022. The Designated Player has seven goals in 35 MLS games played, with zero goals and one assist in nine games this season. ... Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana, 21, acquired on loan this season from Premier League Wolverhampton, leads Miami in scoring with seven goals; Finnish wing/forward Robin Lod leads Minnesota with six. ... Loons MF Emanuel Reynoso, who scored on a penalty Sunday in a 2-1 loss at New England, ranks fourth in MLS in key passes with 37 and leads in successful dribbles with 74, 25 more than second-place Carles Gil of New England. Dayne St. Clair ranks No. 3 among regular goalkeepers with a save percentage of 78.7. ... Miami also features FB DeAndre Yedlin, a U.S. national team player.

Injuries

The Loons' MLS player availability report lists MF Hassani Dotson, GK Tyler Miller, F Patrick Weah and D Romain Metanire as out and Lod, F Luis Amarilla, F Abu Danladi and MF Wil Trapp as questionable. Miami F Robbie Robinson is out.