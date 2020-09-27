7 p.m. vs. Real Salt Lake • FSN, 1500-AM

Repeat of first RSL visit would be swell

Preview: Real Salt Lake visits Allianz Field for the second time since the MLS regular-season restart. The first time, Minnesota United won 4-0, ending a four-game losing streak after a scoreless first half three weeks ago. Second-year goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made his first MLS start and has kept the job since then. Robin Lod scored two of those goals after RSL had a 25th-minute goal overturned by video review. … That game was newly acquired Emanuel Reynoso’s first MLS start. Captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso left the game with an injury in the 18th minute and has been sidelined since. He and Ethan Finlay returned to training with the team lightly on grass Friday and both could return Saturday against FC Cincinnati. … Midfielder Jan Gregus returns to the lineup after serving a red-card suspension in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Columbus Crew SC. Midfielder Kevin Molino is expected back after he didn’t play Wednesday. So, too, is defender Bakaye Dibassy. He’s needed to replace Jose Aja on the back line because Aja is suspended Sunday for yellow-card accumulations.

Injuries: Alonso, Finley, F Luis Amarilla (ankle), GK Greg Ranjitsingh (knee) remain out, as do D Ike Opara and GK Tyler Miller.

JERRY ZGODA