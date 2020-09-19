7 p.m. at Houston • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Quintero leading Houston resurgence

Preview: Winless in its first six games, Houston now is 3-1-1 in its past five, thanks in good part to former Loon Darwin Quintero. It is 3-3-5, including 2-0-2 at home. Minnesota United is 5-4-2, including 3-3-2 on the road. … The Dynamo won 3-0 when the teams met in Houston on Sept. 2. Houston will be without scorer and designated player Alberth Elis, headed to Portugal on transfer. Expect Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod and Kevin Molino back in the Loons’ starting 11 after Adrian Heath shuffled Sunday’s lineup at Sporting Kansas City and brought all three attackers in as second-half subs. … Loons defender Jose Aja is one yellow card from a suspension. … Center back Michael Boxall is the only Loon who has played every minute so far this season.

Injuries: Loons F Luis Amarilla, MF Ethan Finlay, D Ozzie Alonso, GK Greg Ranjitsingh all are listed as out. MF Jacori Hayes and Aaron Schoenfeld are questionable. GK Tyler Miller is out for the season because of hip surgery. Houston F Michael Salazar (right knee) is out, MF Wilfried Zahibo (right thigh) is listed as questionable.

JERRY ZGODA