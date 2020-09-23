6:30 p.m. at Columbus Crew • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Preview: Minnesota United midfielder Jan Gregus is suspended because of the red card he received during Saturday’s 2-2 tie at Houston. That will leave the Loons without both Gregus and injured captain Ozzie Alonso in their defensive midfield. … The 5-4-3 Loons take on the clubhouse leaders for the MLS Supporters’ Shield, the 8-1-3 Columbus Crew SC. It has conceded four goals all season and has a plus-16 goal differential. The Loons sent Columbus home from the MLS is Back summer tournament in Orlando by winning in penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-1 draw. This is the Loons’ first game this regular season against an Eastern Conference team. … Newcomer Bakaye Dibassy was subbed out at halftime Saturday with an injury that coach Adrian Heath called “nothing too bad.” Heath said if he doesn’t play Wednesday, he will Sunday at home. Center-back mate Michael Boxall is also questionable because of a shoulder injury, Heath said. Midfielder Kevin Molino left Saturday’s game holding his hamstring, and Heath said they’d take no chances Wednesday if he’s not feeling right. Heath also offered these updates Tuesday: Alonso is back working outside “and on his way back,” likely is out another week to 10 days, Ethan Finlay trained Tuesday and is “probably another week away,” striker Luis Amarilla out another week, 10 days, “maybe even longer.”

Injuries: The Loons list Alonso, Amarilla, Finlay, Ike Opara, Greg Ranjitsingh and Tyler Miller (hip surgery) all out. Columbus Crew lists F Fanendo Adi, MF star Darlington Nagbe and D Vito Wormgoor not medically cleared to play.

JERRY ZGODA