2 p.m. vs. Seattle in Bradenton, Fla., in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals • Ch. 5.

Unprecedented rally needed

Minnesota update: The Lynx will attempt to do what has never been done — rebound from an 0-2 deficit to win a best-of-five series. The previous 13 teams in that position failed to do so. The Lynx are shooting 41.6% overall, compared to 47.3% for Seattle. One bright spot has been three-point shooting, where the Lynx have made 27 of 59 shots from behind the are in the series (45.8%) compared to 23-for-57 (40.4%) for Seattle. F Napheesa Collier was hampered by foul trouble in Game 2. After scoring 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting in the opener, she scored 12 on 5-for-14 shooting Thursday. F/C Damiris Dantas has averaged 17 points and hit eight of 13 three-pointers in the series, while G/F Bridget Carleton has hit six of 11 three-pointers. G Odyssey Sims has averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists vs. Seattle. Rookie G Crystal Dangerfield has scored just 14 points and shot 5-for-18 in the two games. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) is questionable. G Shenise Johnson (calf) is doubtful. G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) is out.

Seattle update: A victory would put Seattle into the WNBA Finals for the fourth time. They are 3-0 in their previous trips (2004, 2010, 2018), and G Sue Bird has been a part of all of those teams. G Jewell Loyd has been the star of this series, scoring 25 points in Game 1 and 20 in Game 2, with 12 of those 20 coming in the 14-0 run Seattle used to end the first half. F Breanna Stewart has averaged 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the series but has made just 11 of 33 shots overall, two of 10 three-pointers.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD