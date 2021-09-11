Lynx vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. at Target Center

TV: NBA TV

Lynx update: This is the second of three consecutive games against the last-place Fever, a unique regular-season stretch that Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve doesn't love. "It's hard to beat a team three times in a row,'' she said. "So, not an ideal situation, not an easy situation.'' The Lynx on Friday used a strong finish to the first half and a 30-19 third quarter to beat Indiana by 17. G/F Aerial Powers had her third straight 20-point game. C Sylvia Fowles had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and five blocks while becoming the fifth player to score 3,000 points in a Lynx uniform. (The others: Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen.) G Kayla McBride had 15 points Friday, her 14th game with 15 or more. The Lynx tied a season high with 26 assists, led by Crystal Dangerfield and Rachel Banham, who had five each.

Indiana update: The Fever have lost three straight. Indiana was held to 40.5% shooting while being outscored 50-38 in the second half Friday. F Tiffany Mitchell had a team-high 16 points, her ninth straight game scoring in double figures. Backup C Jantel Lavender scored 15 off the bench, making 7 of 13 shots. G Kelsey Mitchell scored 11 points but was just 4-for-15 shooting.