7 p.m. vs. Chicago in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN, NBATV

Injuries and turnovers abound

Lynx update: In Tuesday’s loss, Seattle turned 22 turnovers into 27 points. Coach Cheryl Reeve was not happy. “Our transition defense has to be better than in the first two games,’’ she said. … F Napheesa Collier has made nine of 24 shots through two games. She had six turnovers Tuesday. … The Lynx won all three games vs. Chicago last season. … This will be the first FSN production of the season, with Marney Gellner and Leah B. Olsen calling it from a studio in Target Center. … F Karima Christmas-Kelly (Achilles’ tendon) is out. G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) is questionable.

Sky update: Chicago (2-0) has been impressive so far, rallying to beat Las Vegas on opening night, then on Tuesday drubbing Los Angeles, considered by many a title contender. SF Kahleah Copper is averaging 19.5 points in two games. PF/C Azura Stevens is averaging 17 points per game, and G Courtney Vandersloot had 21 assists in two games. … Chicago lists C Stephanie Dolson (ankle), G Sydney Colson (illness) and C Jantel Lavender (left foot) as out.

Kent Youngblood w