8 p.m. at Los Angeles • no TV

One more before Olympics arrive

Preview: The Lynx (11-7), playing their final game before the Olympic break, are coming off a 77-67 victory over the Aces in Las Vegas on Friday, their sixth victory in a row and 11th in 14 games. The Sparks (6-12) are coming off a 71-62 loss in Seattle on Wednesday. The loss was the fifth in a row for the Sparks, who have lost nine of 11 games. This is the second meeting of the season between the Lynx and Sparks. The Lynx defeated the Sparks 80-64 at Target Center on June 12. The Lynx are winless in their past five games in Los Angeles.

Players to watch: Lynx G Layshia Clarendon — averaging 9.7 points per game for the season — is averaging 15.4 points per game over the past five games. C Sylvia Fowles is second in the WNBA in rebounding (10 per game) and tied for the lead in steals (2 per game). Former Gophers C Amanda Zahui B, in her first season with the Sparks, is averaging 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. F Nia Coffey, who played at Hopkins High School, is averaging a career-high 7.5 points in her first season with L.A.

Numbers: The Sparks are 1-10 against Western Conference teams. They defeated Phoenix 85-80 in Los Angeles on June 16.

Injuries: Lynx G Crystal Dangerfield (shoulder) is questionable. Forwards Natalie Achonwa (knee) and Aerial Powers (thumb) are out indefinitely. Sparks G Kristi Toliver (eye) is out Sunday. F Chiney Ogwumike (knee) and F Nneka Ogwumike (knee) are out indefinitely. F Jasmine Walker (knee) is out for the season.

The game can be watched on the web through WNBA League Pass at a single-game price of $1.99.

JOEL RIPPEL