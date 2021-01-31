4 p.m. vs. Iowa • BTN Plus (streaming), 96.7-FM

Hawkeyes in way of fourth U win in a row

Gophers update: The Gophers (5-7, 4-6 Big Ten) have won three straight games, including a 77-72 victory over Purdue on Thursday that was Minnesota's first Big Ten home victory. Now the Gophers get Iowa, a team they are 0-4 against since the 2018 Big Ten tournament. That includes a 92-79 loss in Iowa City on Jan. 6. G Sara Scalia has scored 52 points in her past two games, making 11 of 22 three-pointers. G Jasmine Powell has scored in double figures in every game. She is second to Iowa's Caitlin Clark in the Big Ten in assists (6.1). Scalia is second in the conference in three-point shooting (35.9%) and Powell is fourth (35.3%). Senior G Gadiva Hubbard (ankle sprain) is questionable.

Iowa update: Iowa (9-4, 5-4) has hit a relatively rough spot, having lost three of its past four games, including two losses to 23rd-ranked Northwestern and one to 14th-ranked Ohio State. The one win in that stretch was a seven-point victory over Purdue. Clark, a 6-0 freshman, is second in the conference in scoring (25.5), tied for second with Scalia in threes made per game (3.1) and third in three-point percentage (35.4). She made 12 of 19 shots, five of nine threes, scored 37 points and had 11 rebounds and five assists in Iowa's victory over the Gophers on Jan. 6. Post player Maggie Czinano (Watertown-Mayer) is fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.8) and first in field goal percentage (. 694). She hit 17 of 19 shots, scored 34 points and had 11 rebounds in Iowa's 87-80 loss to Northwestern Thursday in Iowa City.

Kent Youngblood