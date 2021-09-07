8 p.m. at Las Vegas • ESPN2

Preview: The Lynx (18-9) will try to complete a sweep of the season series against the Aces. The Lynx, who have won five consecutive games, are 2-0 against the Aces this season after going 0-2 against the Aces in 2020. The Lynx outlasted the Aces 90-89 in overtime on June 25 at Target Center and defeated the Aces 77-67 in Las Vegas on July 9. The Western Conference-leading Aces (20-8) are coming off a 92-84 loss in Chicago on Sunday. The Aces have been without starters Dearica Hamby and Liz Cambage the past two games. Cambage has been in the league's health and safety protocols since Sept. 1 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Players to watch: Lynx G Kayla McBride isaveraging 14.2 points per game.F/G Aerial Powers is shooting a career-high 90.2 percent from the free throw line. Aces G Kelsey Plum, who is averaging 13.6 points per game, has scored 44 points in the past two games.G Riquana Williams, who is averaging 9.6 points per game, is averaging 16.7 over the past three games.

Numbers: The Lynx have won 13 of their past 15 games, their best 15-game stretch since going 13-2 from June 9 to Aug. 3, 2017.

Injuries: Lynx G Layshia Clarendon (right tibia) is questionable and F Damiris Dantas (foot) is out for the season. The Aces' Hamby (ankle) and Cambage (Covid-19) are questionable.