6:30 p.m. at New York Islanders • UBS Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM
Wild update: The Wild swept the Islanders last season, winning 5-2 at home and 4-3 on the road. Overall, they're 8-5-1 in their last 14 games vs. New York. LW Kirill Kaprizov (24 goals and 25 assists) is one point shy of 50. He's also sitting on 98 career goals. That's the fifth most in the NHL since Kaprizov debuted in 2021.
Islanders update: The Islanders kicked off a five-game homestand on Tuesday by stalling against the Stars 2-1 in a shootout. That was their third straight loss and fourth in the past five games. Overall, New York is 12-6-1 on home ice. C Mathew Barzal leads the team in scoring with 41 points. Former Wild LW Zach Parise has 12 goals.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again.
Vikings
What Giants are saying: QB Jones confident for first playoff start
Giants coach Brian Daboll has quarterback Daniel Jones delivering jolts to the offense with his legs.
Wolves
Live: Wolves seek fifth in a row in Detroit. Follow them on Gameview
The Timberwolves are looking for revenge against the last team that beat them. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game stats and scores from around the NBA.
Sports
Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks.
Sports
Hawks' Young sidelined with illness, won't play vs. Bucks
Hawks guard Trae Young is sidelined with a non-COVID-19 illness and will not play Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.