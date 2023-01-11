6:30 p.m. at New York Islanders • UBS Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild swept the Islanders last season, winning 5-2 at home and 4-3 on the road. Overall, they're 8-5-1 in their last 14 games vs. New York. LW Kirill Kaprizov (24 goals and 25 assists) is one point shy of 50. He's also sitting on 98 career goals. That's the fifth most in the NHL since Kaprizov debuted in 2021.

Islanders update: The Islanders kicked off a five-game homestand on Tuesday by stalling against the Stars 2-1 in a shootout. That was their third straight loss and fourth in the past five games. Overall, New York is 12-6-1 on home ice. C Mathew Barzal leads the team in scoring with 41 points. Former Wild LW Zach Parise has 12 goals.