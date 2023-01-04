Portland Trail Blazers at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Wednesday, Target Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Trail Blazers update: At 19-17, Portland is seventh in the Western Conference. ... It won back-to-back games against the Wolves on Dec. 10, 12 in Portland. ... The Blazers are third in the NBA in three-point percentage (38.4). ... Their offensive rating is ninth in the league and they are 20th in defense. ... Leading scorers are G Damian Lillard (27.4), G Anfernee Simmons (22.6) and F Jerami Grant (22.4). ... F Justise Winslow (ankle) and F Nassir Little (hip) are out.

Wolves update: They snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Denver on Monday night at Target Center despite being without G D'Angelo Russell (illness), C Naz Reid (back), C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and F Taurean Prince (shoulder). ... At 17-21, they are 11th in the West; they rank 17th in offensive rating and 14th defensively. ... The Wolves are third in the NBA in field goal percentage (48.9).