JUSTIN JEFFERSON
Vikings receiver
He was the center of attention as he approached Randy Moss' franchise record for yards in a season. He came up 16 yards short after 5 catches for 107 yards and a TD, but in two NFL seasons he has 3,016 yards, an NFL record. He had seven 100-yard games this season and tied Adam Thielen for the team lead in touchdowns with 10.
IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE
Vikings receiver
The rookie had the first 100-yard game of his NFL career in his first start, snaring three catches for 103 yards and a 44-yard touchdown.
PATRICK PETERSON
Vikings cornerback
The veteran returned his first interception as a Viking for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play in the fourth quarter that gave his team its final 31-17 advantage.
Jokic has 22 points, 18 rebounds, Nuggets beat Thunder 99-95
Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-95 on Sunday night.
Timberwolves continue their roll, crush Houston 141-123
Minnesota has won four in a row to get back to .500 on the season, and on Sunday was sparked by 40 points from Karl-Anthony Towns.
Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio State past Northwestern 95-87
E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 34 points and No. 13 Ohio State beat Northwestern 95-87 Sunday.
Seahawks' Diggs breaks right leg, dislocates ankle
Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs was carted off the field after suffering a broken right leg and dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Seahawks win 38-30 to spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title
Seattle's locker room was deafeningly loud in the aftermath of Sunday's impressive win, with the bass from some speakers rattling the concrete walls in the midst of constant cheers and laughter.