More from Star Tribune
North Metro Judge accepts controversial plea deal for teen involved in fatal Brooklyn Park home invasion
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Judge accepts controversial plea deal for teen involved in fatal Brooklyn Park home invasion
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Judge accepts controversial plea deal for teen involved in fatal Brooklyn Park home invasion
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Judge accepts controversial plea deal for teen involved in fatal Brooklyn Park home invasion
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Judge accepts controversial plea deal for teen involved in fatal Brooklyn Park home invasion
More from Star Tribune
North Metro Judge accepts controversial plea deal for teen involved in fatal Brooklyn Park home invasion
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Politics
Walz signs order protecting gender-affirming health care
A similar bill is traveling through the DFL-controlled Legislature, but supporters said emergency action was needed.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Warroad vs. St. Cloud Cathedral in boys hockey tournament quarterfinal game
St. Cloud Cathedral and Warroad faced off in a quarterfinal game of the boys hockey Class 1A State Tournament at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday in St. Paul. Warroad won, advancing to the tournament quarterfinals.
North Metro
Judge accepts controversial plea deal for teen involved in fatal Brooklyn Park home invasion
The agreement would require him to serve 18-24 months at the juvenile correctional facility in Red Wing for second-degree unintentional murder.
High Schools
Hermantown scores early, often to blank Luverne in 1A opener
The Hawks, seeded second, produced three goals in 71 seconds in the first period and went on to a 6-0 victory over Luverne. The Hawks, last year's runner-up, have now won 13 games in a row.
High Schools
Warroad standouts sink St. Cloud Cathedral in 1A boys hockey quarterfinals
Cathedral stood strong for two periods before the top seed's top players got going.