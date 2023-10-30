More from Star Tribune
Variety
Try it, you'll like it: Lutefisk dinners ring in the holiday season
There are plenty of places to celebrate this traditional Scandinavian dish. Don't worry, skeptics — there's usually meatballs, potatoes and baked treats, too.
Business
Eden Prairie biotech company Miromatrix Medical sells for $91M
The company, which bioengineers organs for human transplant, saw its stock increase 225% in pre-market trading Monday.
Vikings
Reusse on the Kirk Cousins injury — and who could be next at QB
Just when the Vikings were getting their season in order, an injury to Kirk Cousins creates a new batch of questions. Patrick Reusse tells Michael Rand the decision about who becomes quarterback will tell us a lot.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Vikings stomp Packers at Lambeau, Cousins out with foot injury
It was a bitter-sweet win for the Vikings over rival Green Bay Packers this weekend. The purple and gold won 24-10, but starting quarterback Kirk Cousins came out with a potential Achilles injury in the fourth quarter. Vikings advance to 4-4.
High Schools
Meet 10 players who made sure their teams are still playing for soccer titles
State semifinals and finals will take place in three classes starting Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.