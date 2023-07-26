More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Duluth 'Modern-day David v. Goliath': Duluth store sues maker of 'Indiana Jones 5' over pack's use in film
More from Star Tribune
Duluth 'Modern-day David v. Goliath': Duluth store sues maker of 'Indiana Jones 5' over pack's use in film
More from Star Tribune
Duluth 'Modern-day David v. Goliath': Duluth store sues maker of 'Indiana Jones 5' over pack's use in film
More from Star Tribune
Duluth 'Modern-day David v. Goliath': Duluth store sues maker of 'Indiana Jones 5' over pack's use in film
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Photography
Cascade Bay Water Park draws many as temperatures reach the mid -90s
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the Twin Cities.
Vikings
Speaking at Vikings camp, Addison again apologizes for speeding incident
On Wednesday, nearly a week after being cited for going 140 mph on I-94, rookie receiver Jordan Addison did not go into detail about why he was driving so fast or his "dog emergency" excuse.
Weather
Overnight storms knock out power across Twin Cities; heat advisory today
A heat advisory includes 25 counties in central Minnesota, where temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 100 degrees well into Thursday.
Twins
Twins trade reliever Jorge López to Miami for reliever Dylan Floro
The two righthanders have struggled this season, and get a change of scenery for the stretch run of the MLB season.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Lynx take on shorthanded Mystics. Follow on Gameview
The Lynx have lost four of their past five, while Washington will be missing three starters and a top reserve. Tap here for the in-game boxscore and other stats and highlights.