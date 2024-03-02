More from Star Tribune
Dostal stops Hughes' penalty shot with 2.1 seconds left in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 win over Devils
Lukas Dostal made 52 saves and stopped Jack Hughes' penalty shot attempt with 2.1 seconds to play, and the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.
Wolves
Wolves can't catch up to Kings in 124-120 OT loss as Edwards leaves early
Anthony Edwards left the game at halftime for personal reasons, and the Wolves fell to Sacramento at home again despite Kings guard De'Aaron Fox's absence.
Sports
Gallery: Timberwolves lose to Kings 124-120 in OT
The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 124-120 to the Sacramento Kings at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 1, 2024.
Gophers
Gophers hockey routs Michigan 6-2 to clinch third place
Jaxon Nelson and Oliver Moore competed for a hat trick, with Nelson pulling it off in the third period, and the power play woke up at last.
Colleges
Gustavus Adolphus women lose in double OT in first round of NCAA tournament
All five Minnesota basketball teams in the Division III NCAA tournament lost in the first round.