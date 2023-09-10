More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Vikings
'Self-inflicted mistakes' sink Vikings in season-opening loss
The Vikings committed three turnovers and some untimely penalties to fall to Buccaneers 20-17 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings
Addison's TD highlights up-and-down debuts for Vikings rookies
There were growing pains Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon handled big roles.
Twins
Twins lose to Mets despite López's 14 strikeouts in eight shutout innings
New York's DJ Stewart hit a two-run double in the ninth inning off Griffin Jax, and the Twins managed only four hits as they failed to sweep the series.
Vikings
Three keys to the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers
The Vikings entered Sunday's game with many questions on defense, but it was their offense that struggled against Tampa Bay.
Vikings
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury leaves opener in first quarter because of back injury
Former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has an eventful homecoming with the Buccaneers.