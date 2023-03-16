More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Serial killer Harvey Carignan dies in Minnesota prison at 95
The Minneapolis construction worker killed at least three women in Minnesota and Alaska, and possibly two more in Washington.
High Schools
Coaches conspire to give Centennial senior Megan Stacy her moment
Centennial's Jamie Sobolik and Eden Prairie's Ellen Wiese worked out a plan to get often-injured Megan Stacy a basket and a memory.
Wolves
With playoffs nearing, Wolves say Towns will return 'in coming weeks'
The Wolves regular season ends April 9. The Wolves will try to break a four-game home losing stream tonight against Boston.
High Schools
State girls basketball tournament: Class 1A gets underway; semifinals in 3A, 4A
The tournament runs through Saturday at the University of Minnesota. Tap the headline for links to watch the games, to follow on social media and to get other info to keep up with all four classes.
Vikings
Vikings bring back Mattison, raising questions about the future of Cook
If Alexander Mattison's deal in Minnesota, reportedly worth $7 million over two years, makes him a more prominent piece of the offense, it's worth wondering what will happen to starter Dalvin Cook.