Gophers
Not done yet: Gophers hang on to beat Nebraska, advance at Big Ten tourney
Dawson Garcia had 18 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday night and Ta'Lon Cooper finished 16 points and a team Big Ten tournament record 12 assists as the 14-seed Gophers advanced to play Maryland.
Gophers
Gophers incoming recruit Cameron Christie: 'I trust the program'
Christie acknowledged that he'll miss a chance to play with fellow recruit Dennis Evans but likes the development he's seen in Minnesota's program.
High Schools
Orono gets to Northfield in overtime in Class 1A boys hockey quarterfinal
Avery Anderson scored with 30.2 seconds remaining in the extra period.
Wild
Kaprizov leaves injured, Wild beat Winnipeg to reach top of Central Division
Marc-Andre Fleury made a season-high 46 saves as the Wild moved into a tie with Dallas atop the Central Division but await news on Kirill Kaprizov, who exited in the third period.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Orono vs. Northfield in boys state hockey quarterfinal game
Orono and Northfield faced off in a quaterfinal game of the boys hockey Class 1A State Tournament on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.