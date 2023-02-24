More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Orono defeats Proctor-Hermantown in OT
Orono faced off against Proctor-Hermantown in a girls' hockey state tournament semifinal game at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Orono won 4-3.
Sports
Live at 1 p.m. Sunday: Wild host Columbus, play-by-play on Gameview
The Blue Jackets bring one of the worst records in the NHL to Xcel Energy Center. Tap here for play-by-play, live stats and scores.
Sports
Live at 6:30 p.m. Sunday: Wolves travel to Golden State, follow on Gameview
It's another key matchup in the Western Conference as the Wolves open a four-game road trip. Tap here for play-by-play, live stats and scores from around the NBA.
Loons
Absent All-Star Reynoso texts Loons, wishing them 'all the best'
Twice named an MLS All Star, Emanuel Reynoso last September signed a new contract intended to keep him with Minnesota United through 2026. He was suspended by MLS two weeks ago.
Local
Former Minnesota Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius among candidates for Osseo superintendent
The Osseo school board will interview five people on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 and will likely announce a preferred candidate in early March.