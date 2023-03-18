More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Mountain Iron-Buhl's dominant win over BOLD for Class A state championship
Mountain Iron-Buhl and BOLD faced off during the Class 1A girls' basketball state tournament championship game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday. Mountain Iron-Buhl won decisively, 52-21 to win the state title.
Local
Minnesota briefs: New UMD report suggests larger incentives for film industry
Plus: April 1 deadline for philosophy contest entries; Twin Cities-based LGBTQ mentoring program expanding to St. Cloud.
Obituaries
Robert F. Hill, north Minneapolis youth coach, dies at 77
"Coach Bobby" was a North Commons coach, longtime youth worker and bus driver who committed his life to other people.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis startup turns to technology to curb car thieves
Small GPS tags pinpoint the location of vehicles reported as stolen and beam information to police.
Local
Efforts to make Met Council more accountable gaining ground, thanks to Metro Transit troubles
Ideas range from staggered terms to electing members.