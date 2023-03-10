More from Star Tribune
Local
State Health Department tightens scrutiny of troubled Minneapolis care homes
The state withdrew its request for a receivership, a move the homes' owner called a vindication.
Business
CHS fined $531,000 for safety failures in death of Nebraska grain worker
OSHA cited the Inver Grove Heights-based farmers cooperative for inadequate "safety gear."
Vikings
Vikings waive cornerback Cameron Dantzler as roster maneuvers continue
The third-round pick in 2020 started just nine games last year, slipping behind Duke Shelley on the depth chart.
Loons
Minnesota United's playoff streak has grown, but Adrian Heath and players want more
The Loons are the only team in the MLS Western Conference with four consecutive playoff appearances but have advanced past the first round just once, in 2020.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey unbeaten against Minnesota Duluth this season
The Gophers have three wins in regulation and one in overtime against the Bulldogs, entering Saturday's regional final at Ridder Arena.