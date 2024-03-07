More from Star Tribune
Fan guide to Minneapolis events during Big Ten women's basketball tournament
The fun expands beyond Target Center with opportunities to shop, listen to music, eat, drink and even volunteer.
Gophers
U finds urgency lacking in loss to Hoosiers in final home game
The Gophers committed 18 turnovers and had no answer inside for Indiana's Kel'el Ware, who scored a game-high 26 points.
Gophers
'It all just kind of flowed': Battle's career night leads U women to triumph in tourney
Amaya Battle scored 32 points as the Gophers ended a four-game skid with a 77-69 victory over Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten tournament at Target Center.
Sports
De'Aaron Fox ties career high with 44 points as Kings roll to a 130-120 victory over Lakers
Mike Brown is starting to run out of adjectives to describe De'Aaron Fox.
Sports
Alyssa Naeher has 3 saves in a penalty shootout over Canada and the US heads to Gold Cup final
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made three saves and converted a penalty herself in a shootout after a rain-soaked 2-2 draw with Canada on Wednesday night, earning the United States a spot in the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup final.