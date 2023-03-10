More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Minnetonka boys hockey tops Hill-Murray in overtime
Minnetonka boys hockey took on Hill-Murray during a quarterfinal game of the Class 2A
Video
Minneapolis official tells City Council of nonexistent donation
Tyeastia Green, organizer of Black expo, claimed the Bush Foundation had committed $3 million. It hadn't.
High Schools
Top seed Minnetonka endures overtime to defeat Hill-Murray
John Stout's goal lifted the Skippers into the Class 2A boys hockey tournament semifinals.
Minneapolis
Hundreds rally for transgender woman beaten at Minneapolis light-rail station
The woman was reported to be in stable condition late last week. Two men have been charged in the beating.
Gallery: Demonstrators rally in support of transgender rights
Community members gathered to celebrate and defend transgender people after a transgender woman was brutally assaulted last week near the Lake Street light rail station.