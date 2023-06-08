More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Class 2A boys tennis tournament
Wayzata defeated Rochester Mayo to claim the Class 2A boys tennis team championship.
Photography
Gallery: A first look at Gai Noi in Loring Park
Chef Ann Ahmed's stunning restaurant in now open in Minneapolis.
Hopkins High School Graduation
Hopkins High School graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota
Mayor Frey's "Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's newly formed "Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup" has submitted recommendations the group thinks could help revitalize downtown Minneapolis.
Vikings practice on Tuesday
Minnesota Vikings practice on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.