Lump me among the smartwatch fans who primarily use the device for time and fitness tracking. They are not what you would consider a fashionable timepiece.

Enter the Motorola Moto 360, a premium smartwatch developed and distributed by eBuyNow and powered by Wear OS by Google. It’s by far the most elegant I’ve seen.

I’m not a hard-core fitness person, but I do keep in shape, counting my steps and taking daily bike rides. The Moto 360 delivered instant information, including my heart rate from built-in sensors during and immediately after workouts.

The classic-looking watch has a 1.2-inch circular display made with durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It’s water-resistant and loaded with features including customizable action button, extended battery life (355mAh) for up to three days of time. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor offering 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, it has Bluetooth 4.2 for pairing with a smartphone, GPS and Wi-Fi. It’s compatible with Android 6.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher.

My review sample had a gray brushed stainless steel finish (rose gold and phantom black also available) with a coating for increased scratch protection. Both 20mm leather and silicone straps are included and it only takes a second to swap them on or off for water activities. ($300, moto360.com)

Gregg Ellman, Tribune News Service