There's an adage about leadership that seems especially relevant in today's turbulent world: "The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails."

I think that perfectly encapsulates University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel's approach to leadership.

And that's why I'm so pleased that the U Board of Regents recently extended President Gabel's contract through 2026, locking her in for another four years and ensuring that the U continues to deliver immeasurable value as our state's land-grant research university.

This was a smart move. The U is one of the nation's largest, most complex and most productive research universities. With over 26,000 employees, serving over 68,000 students, five campuses and a presence in every Minnesota county, the U is one of our state's largest, most diverse organizations. It requires a seasoned and capable leader.

One of the traits of a successful leader — whether a coach, CEO or college president, is the ability to quickly and effectively respond to changing and challenging circumstances. The COVID pandemic of the last two years has challenged all of us — and particularly those who lead large institutions. President Gabel's skill in guiding the U through nearly two years of intense unpredictability and adversity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable.

Many leaders would have been satisfied to maintain the status quo during these challenging times. Not Gabel. Under her leadership, the U has surpassed $1 billion annually in research funding for the first time in its history and reached the top 1% in patent production among higher education institutions.

She has led the creation and metric-driven implementation of the U's first comprehensive strategic plan, MPact 2025, guiding record-setting philanthropic support, next-generation health sciences education, clinical care and research, a revitalized impact on sustainability, a new blueprint for the Upper Midwest's epicenter agro-food ecosystem, and a deepened commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

She has elevated the use of technology to enhance instruction and program delivery, as well as efficiencies in administrative overhead, leading to greater student demand and alternative revenue streams. (Oh, and the Gopher football team beat the Badgers. Well done.)

During my career I've had the opportunity to work with many remarkable leaders in business, politics and academics. Gabel combines the best attributes of successful leaders in all three fields. She is smart, engaged in our community and committed to the role that the U has played for over 170 years in our state. We count on the U to foster the next generation of leaders who will innovate, educate and keep Minnesota a national leader in quality of life. President Gabel not only believes in that mission, she lives it every day while leading our university.

You get the picture. Gabel is a national leader who is skillfully managing one of the state's most complex organizations.

There are those who are complaining about this agreement, suggesting that public university presidents should be paid far less. While some have raised concerns about the timing of the agreement, the fact is that there is a competitive market for top-tier presidents, just as there is a market for world-class doctors, engineers or executives. Gabel's new contract places her compensation squarely in the middle of the salary range of her peers in the Big Ten.

Regardless of the job, the reality is you get what you pay for, and Minnesota deserves a leader whose performance has been exceptional and can deliver the results we need into the future. We have high expectations for the U, and President Gabel continues to meet and exceed those expectations.

Now, more than ever, we need the steady hand of a capable, proven leader guiding Minnesota's flagship institution. Thank you to the Board of Regents for ensuring that happens.

Charlie Weaver is executive director of the Minnesota Business Partnership.