Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A public memorial service has been scheduled for Joshua Owen, the 44-year-old Pope County deputy who was fatally shot Saturday while responding to a domestic dispute.

A visitation is set for 4-8 p.m. Friday at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood, according to Owen's obituary listed by the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home. The visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., both in the high school gymnasium.

One officer from Starbuck Police Department and two deputies from the Pope County Sheriff's Office were struck by gunfire at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday while answering a domestic call at a Cyrus, Minn., apartment building, the Sheriff's Office reported.

As the officers attempted to arrest a man involved, he shot at them and struck all three before they returned fire and fatally shot him. Owen died at a hospital. The other deputy and officer suffered noncritical injuries.

The identities of the other officers and suspect have not been released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting.

Owen had been with the Pope County Sheriff's Office for nearly 12 years. He is survived by his wife and son.

How to help

The Sheriff's Office listed Monday ways for people to donate to Owen's family, including two local memorial funds at Glenwood State Bank and Eagle Bank.

"Unfortunately, we've been made aware that there are other places asking for donations that are scams or will not directly and exclusively benefit the family," states a Facebook post published Monday afternoon.

People can also donate online through the Law Enforcement Labor Services Benevolent Fund at lels.org/benevolent-fund, the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police at mnfopfoundation.org or by visiting any Wells Fargo location and donating to the "Funds for Heroes" account with the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

"When a police officer is killed, it's not just the department that loses an officer, it's an entire community and state," said Brian Peters, director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, in a news release. "Our law enforcement family is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Deputy Owen."