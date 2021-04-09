Second semifinal RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Garrett Wait, UMass: Former Gophers forward scored winner in overtime.

2. Anthony Del Gaizo, UMass: Forward tied the score 2-2 at 8:25 of the third period.

3. Matt Murray, UMass: Goalie made 36 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

13-2 Advantage in shots on goal for Massachusetts in overtime.

9 Consecutive overtime wins in NCAA tournament play for Minnesota Duluth before Thursday.

29-9 Blocked shots in favor of UMD.

Randy Johnson