Second semifinal RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Garrett Wait, UMass: Former Gophers forward scored winner in overtime.
2. Anthony Del Gaizo, UMass: Forward tied the score 2-2 at 8:25 of the third period.
3. Matt Murray, UMass: Goalie made 36 saves.
BY THE NUMBERS
13-2 Advantage in shots on goal for Massachusetts in overtime.
9 Consecutive overtime wins in NCAA tournament play for Minnesota Duluth before Thursday.
29-9 Blocked shots in favor of UMD.
Randy Johnson
