First semifinal recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Carter Savoie, Denver: The sophomore left winger sent the Pioneers to the NCAA championship game with his goal at 14:53 of overtime, his 23rd goal of the season.
2. Mark Benning, Denver: The sophomore defenseman assisted on two goals, including the winner.
3. Bobby Brink, Denver: The junior right winger had the primary assist on Savoie's winner, increasing his nation's-best points total to 57.
By the numbers
9 Shots on goal for Michigan through two periods.
3 Penalties called on Michigan. Denver was not penalized.
39-29 Michigan's advantage on faceoffs.
