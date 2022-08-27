IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Garlick, Twins

In his first game back after missing 21 games because of a rib cage contusion, the Twins right fielder was a spark in the lineup, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, including a solo homer in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

3-for-5 The Twins with runners in scoring position against the Giants.

107 Pitches thrown by Twins starter Joe Ryan.