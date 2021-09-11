GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Andrew Benintendi, Royals: Drove in five of Kansas City's six runs with his second two-homer game at Target Field this year.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Victories at Target Field by Ervin Santana, tying him for fifth most; Friday's was his first since Aug. 29, 2017.

18 Home runs allowed by Griffin Jax this season, tying Brad Radke for most ever by a Twin in the first 14 games of his career.

215 Home runs allowed by the Twins, more than any team in the majors this year.

2 Runners on base when Josh Donaldson homered, the first of his 22 homers this season to come with more than one runner on.

UP NEXT

Michael Pineda makes his first start since Aug. 13, facing Brady Singer, who has lost four straight decisions to the Twins.